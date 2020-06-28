Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,750. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $84.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.