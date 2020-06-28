Information Services Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Information Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Information Services from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

ISV stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.35 million and a P/E ratio of 13.08. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$12.02 and a 1 year high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Anthony Robert Guglielmin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

