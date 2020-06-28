Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Trading Down 9% on Analyst Downgrade

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.15 to C$2.40. The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, 81,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 44,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.