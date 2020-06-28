IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.35, 145,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 122,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $220.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.68.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imv Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

