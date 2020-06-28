ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 379,439 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
