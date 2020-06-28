ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,725,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 379,439 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after buying an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.