ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,756 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of ICL Group worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,681,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 218.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7,565.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,766,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

