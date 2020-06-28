Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $177.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.57 million and the highest is $256.93 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $329.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $936.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HBM stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,405,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,642,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

