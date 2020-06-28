Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

