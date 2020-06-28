HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €84.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ETR:HBH opened at €68.70 ($77.19) on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €32.65 ($36.69) and a twelve month high of €70.30 ($78.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.95. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

