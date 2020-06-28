Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will post $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.07 billion and the highest is $33.93 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $30.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $115.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $117.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $118.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.14. The stock has a market cap of $263.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its stake in Home Depot by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,025,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,546,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

