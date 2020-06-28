Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.38. Hi-Crush shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,057,400 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 88.99%.

HCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hi-Crush Company Profile (NYSE:HCR)

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

