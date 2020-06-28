Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($90.60).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €81.54 ($91.62) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.30. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

