Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($90.60).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €81.54 ($91.62) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a one year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.30.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.