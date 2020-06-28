Head-To-Head Contrast: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTX)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 9.25% -10.56% 10.58%

84.0% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.12 $313.00 million $3.86 1.31

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Risk and Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QF Liquidation and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 2 4 0 0 1.67

Garrett Motion has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QF Liquidation Company Profile

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

