HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $45.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

FUL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,030,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 18.4% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 257,699 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

