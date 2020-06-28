GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 924.38 ($11.76).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.73)) on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.24) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GVC stock opened at GBX 763.60 ($9.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.18). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 782.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 768.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -28.92.

In other GVC news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.12) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($54,639.18).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

