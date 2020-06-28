Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.20

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $799.36 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 179.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

