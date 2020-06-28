GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.45

Shares of GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 20826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44.

About GRUPO CARSO S A/S (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in infrastructure, construction, and energy sectors. The company operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, and Infrastructure and Construction divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumer division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, and electronic and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, and Saks Fifth Avenue brand names.

