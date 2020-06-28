Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 6.7%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, 179,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 255,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

