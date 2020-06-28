Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) PT Raised to $100.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $63.34 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.