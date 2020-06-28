Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.17 ($86.70).

AIR stock opened at €61.88 ($69.53) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €93.83. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

