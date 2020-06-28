Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($120.22) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHM. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.25 ($94.66).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($48.57) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($133.26). The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

