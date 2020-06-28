GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of GlycoMimetics worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of GLYC opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. GlycoMimetics Inc has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.