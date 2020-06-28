Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLUU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.49 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUU. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 111.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,495 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,546 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $5,890,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

