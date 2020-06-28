Global Cord Blood (CO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

