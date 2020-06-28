Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

