Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.71. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.