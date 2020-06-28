Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) versus Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Critical Review

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.68 Amgen $23.36 billion 5.86 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.71

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -138.59% -69.45% Amgen 32.03% 90.75% 15.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amgen 1 11 16 0 2.54

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 260.56%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $246.08, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats Gamida Cell on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

