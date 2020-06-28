Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) versus Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Head-To-Head Survey

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $21.30 million 1.12 $2.94 million N/A N/A Kidoz $4.52 million 7.25 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 13.82% -15.13% 12.84% Kidoz -288.43% -99.86% -93.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Kidoz on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

