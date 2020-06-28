Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.
Funko stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.