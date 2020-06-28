Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Funko stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

