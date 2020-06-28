Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($52.81) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.85 ($58.26).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €43.97 ($49.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.30. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

