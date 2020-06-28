First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIVF) Financial Analysis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.5% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Solar and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 4 8 0 2.43 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $56.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.32%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 1.42% 6.13% 4.40% On Track Innovations -29.73% -53.65% -20.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Solar and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 1.69 -$114.93 million $1.48 32.95 On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.59 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

On Track Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Solar.

Summary

First Solar beats On Track Innovations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

