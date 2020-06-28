Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.83

News stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Fiore Gold’s ranking:

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiore Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

CVE F opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million and a PE ratio of 51.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.13.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$25.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiore Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.