Financial Comparison: Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAP)

Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rancher Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29%

Rancher Energy has a beta of 5.99, meaning that its stock price is 499% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rancher Energy and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rancher Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.14 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.53

Rancher Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chaparral Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Rancher Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rancher Energy and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rancher Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 772.85%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Rancher Energy.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Rancher Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rancher Energy Company Profile

T-Rex Oil, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

