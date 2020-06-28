Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been trending negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a daily sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ ranking:

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.36). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

FCAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

