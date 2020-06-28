FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FDX opened at $130.08 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.17.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

