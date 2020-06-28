Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Trading Down 8.3% on Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $215.40 and last traded at $216.08, 75,849,513 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 22,938,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.68.

Specifically, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,076 shares of company stock worth $14,953,216. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $671.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 679.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 28,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

