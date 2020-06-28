Exela Technologies (XELA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter.
Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.30.
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
