Exela Technologies (XELA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The company had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Exela Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

