Evertz Technologies (ET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Evertz Technologies to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$11.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.