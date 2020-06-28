Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Get Evertec alerts:

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 5,162.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC opened at $27.00 on Friday. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.