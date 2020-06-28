Evercore ISI Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.72.

KBH opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 904,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

