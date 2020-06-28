Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $112.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $104.08 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 760014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.28.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

In related news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,090 shares of company stock worth $22,537,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

