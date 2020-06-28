Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Extendicare Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.33.

EXE opened at C$5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.99. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

