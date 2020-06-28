Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$40.00 by Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) has been given a C$40.00 price objective by analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$33.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,408.63. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,860.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.