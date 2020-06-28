Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$50.00 price target from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$40.49 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.