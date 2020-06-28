Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

