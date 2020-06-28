Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

