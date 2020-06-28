Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 287,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 115,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $10.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

