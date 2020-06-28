Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

