Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
