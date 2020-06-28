Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.46.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.